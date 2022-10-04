DUP should end ‘shameful and cruel boycott’ of Executive - Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has said the DUP should end its ‘shameful and cruel boycott’ of the Executive and help people who are struggling to pay their bills.

The North Belfast MP said:

“DUP representatives are tripping over themselves to double down on their shameful boycott of the Executive and dereliction of duty during a cost-of-living emergency.

"Inflammatory language such as what was used today is irresponsible and does nothing to help reach a resolution.

“They are also clearly having trouble respecting democracy and refusing to accept the democratic outcome of the Assembly election.

“Sabre-rattling and threats do nothing for people who are suffering on hospital waiting lists and people who are struggling to heat their homes.

“It’s time Jeffrey Donaldson’s party stopped sitting on their hands, ended its cruel boycott and turned up for work on behalf of the people who elected them.

“Sinn Féin is ready to form an Executive today, to work together with others, and put money in the pockets of workers and families. They need help now.”