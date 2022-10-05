Gildernew concerned waiting lists will grow after surgeons’ warning

Sinn Fein health spokesperson Colm Gildernew said today he is deeply concerned that waiting lists will continue to grow if much-needed operations are cancelled as a result of pressures in the health service.

The Fermanagh South Tyrone MLA was speaking after the Royal College of Surgeons said today that elective surgeries could be cancelled within weeks.

Colm Gildernew said:

“The warning from the Royal College of Surgeons that some elective surgeries could be cancelled will cause distress and dismay to patients on waiting lists which are already out of control.

“This week we have also seen pressures building up on A&E units with some patients waiting up to 60 hours to be seen.

“This is unacceptable and doctors and nurses working on the coal face are calling for an Executive to be reformed immediately to help tackle the unprecedented challenges facing health workers and staff.

“It’s simply not good enough for the DUP to allow patients on waiting lists to continue to suffer as a result of their boycott of the political institutions.

“They should get back around the Executive table and work with the other parties, agree a budget and get extra funding into the health service to tackle waiting lists, recruit more doctors and nurses and fund cancer services.”