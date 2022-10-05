Thompson family deserve truth and justice – Ferguson

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson has said the family of Kathleen Thompson deserve truth and justice.

The Foyle MLA was speaking after the coroner referred her findings into the killing of Kathleen Thompson who was shot dead in her back garden in 1971 by 'Soldier D' to the Public Prosecution Service.

Ciara Ferguson said:

“Kathleen Thompson, a mother of six, was shot dead at the back of her home in Creggan by British soldiers in 1971.

“All relevant material into her death must be considered. Kathleen’s family is entitled to transparency and answers.

“The family of Kathleen Thompson have been campaigning for over 50 years for truth and justice with courage and dignity.

“Sinn Féin will continue to stand with the Thompson family as they continue to campaign.”