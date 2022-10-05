Hospital patients can’t wait until Protocol is sorted – Murphy

Sinn Fein MLA and Finance Minister Conor Murphy said today that the DUP should get back into the Executive to help tackle the crises facing the health service.

Conor Murphy was speaking after Accident and Emergency departments came under huge pressure in recent days with some patients waiting more than 24 hours to be seen. The Newry Armagh MLA said that patients on waiting lists should not suffer until the Protocol is sorted.

The Newly Armagh MLA said:

“Our emergency departments have been under huge pressure this week with some patients waiting longer than 24 hours to be seen by a doctor.

“That is unacceptable and our doctors, nurses and other health workers are crying out for help.

“They want an Executive up and running to help them tackle chronic hospital waiting lists and to cut the times people are waiting for necessary surgical procedures.

“It’s simply not good enough to tell people suffering in hospitals or on growing waiting lists for operations that they must wait until the Protocol is sorted.

“I am calling on the DUP to put first the interests of those who elected us. They should get back around the Executive table and work with the rest of us to agree a three-year budget and put an extra £1billion into health to tackle waiting lists and recruit more doctors and nurses.”