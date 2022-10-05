Murphy welcomes Irish Government’s intention to plan for Irish Unity

Sinn Féin Finance Minister Conor Murphy has welcomed comments from the Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe that the Irish government will consider planning public finances in the context of Irish Unity.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said:

"I welcome the comments made by the Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe that the government will begin planning for Irish Unity and the impact it will have for public finances.

“The Irish government has full access to the levels of revenue and expenditure generated in the southern state. It can use this to help inform the debate on Irish Unity in terms of how we pay for public services and deliver better living standards.

“People in growing numbers are joining the debate on Irish Unity. Together we can help convince people of the merits that a New Ireland can produce, particularly when it has full financial levers and EU Membership.

“We look forward to working with the Irish government in planning and setting out the economic case for Irish Unity in the time ahead."