DUP boycott affecting survivors of Mother and Baby home - Dillon

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has called on the DUP to end their boycott of the Executive and Assembly to assist survivors of the Mother and Baby Institutions.

The Mid-Ulster MLA said:

"It is one year today since the Truth Recovery Panel published their report with recommendations for truth, justice and redress for the survivors of the Mother and Baby Institutions.

"But many of these recommendations cannot be advanced, most notably the inquiry and redress in the absence of an Executive as a result of the DUP’s boycott.

"Victims and survivors of these institutions have been waiting for decades, and just when things seemed to be progressing, it has been snatched from them.

"Many of the survivors are older and cannot afford any more lost time. The DUP need to get back to work with the other parties to do the job we were elected to do.”