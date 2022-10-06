Minister Ryan must support calls for private jet levy at October EU council meeting - Senator Lynn Boylan

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Climate Justice, Senator Lynn Boylan, has called on Minister Eamon Ryan to support the French request for a departure levy on private jets at the upcoming Transport Council meeting in Prague.

Speaking in the Seanad this morning, Senator Boylan said:

“Aviation’s climate impact is disproportionate and growing fast but the emissions from private jets are growing even faster, with a 31% increase in CO2 emissions between 2005 and 2019.

“In just one hour, a single private jet can emit two tonnes of CO2, while the average Irish person emits 12.3 tonnes over an entire year.

“According to data collected by the NGO Transport and Environment, 5,998 private jets departed from Ireland in 2019 alone. Sinn Féin’s alternative budget proposed a €3,000 departure levy on private jets leaving the state.

“The French Government is now proposing a similar EU wide measure and are seeking support at the EU Transport Council meeting on October 20th and 21st.

“Minister Ryan needs to support this call and show that the Green Party in government is genuinely committed to a Just Transition by targeting luxury emissions."