Executive needed to tackle cost of living and make progress on renewables - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said we need an Executive up and running to tackle the cost of living emergency and make progress on renewable energy development.

Speaking at the Renewable NI conference today, the party's economy spokesperson said:

"Energy has been top of the agenda for all the wrong reasons over recent months. However, the current crisis has sparked an important conversation about the security and affordability of our energy.

“The priority must be to help those struggling to deal with soaring costs in the immediate term. However, the energy crisis has added impetus to achieving sustainable energy solutions in the slightly longer term.

"In March of this year we finally marked a significant milestone by enacting climate legislation for the north. This has a net zero target of 2050 and a target of 80% renewable electricity by 2030.

"That is an ambitious but achievable target. Meeting that and other key targets will require a joined-up approach and action across the Executive departments which needs to start now.

"We need an Executive up and running immediately to tackle the current cost of living emergency and agree a budget to invest in our health service and public services.

"We also need an Executive to take forward important work that in the slightly longer term will make a real difference to people's lives.

“That work can cut energy bills by delivering secure, affordable and sustainable energy.

“It will also create good well-paid jobs, across our communities by developing renewables and the green economy."