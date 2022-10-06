A decade of incompetence has brought us to the brink of blackouts - Darren O’Rourke TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Climate Action, Darren O’Rourke TD, today said a lost decade on renewable energy development under Fine Gael, combined with their promotion of data centre development and a failure to deliver additional gas generation and storage capacity, has left the state on the brink of blackouts.

The Meath East TD said:

“It is very concerning to read in EirGrid’s Generation Capacity Statement published today that our electricity system will continue to face a shortfall of supply over demand over the next decade.

“It is incredible that we have been left in a position where no one can guarantee people won’t be left in darkness this winter.

“One of the most basic tasks of a government is to keep the lights on, but a spectacular mismanagement of our electricity system by this government and the last, has brought us to the brink of blackouts.

“This was completely avoidable.

“EirGrid has been warning since 2016 of an increasing tightness between supply and demand, but no one in government buildings has been listening.

“A lost decade on renewable energy development under Fine Gael, combined with their promotion of data centre development and a failure to deliver additional gas generation and storage has all contributed to the current situation.

“The government is essentially crossing their fingers this winter, hoping that the wind blows, and we don’t have a cold snap. That’s no way to run a country.

“The review by Dermot McCarthy into how this unholy mess has developed needs to be concluded and published as soon as possible.

“We need to see our planning system properly resourced and immediate investment in our ports, to ensure we can realise the full potential of our offshore wind quickly, helping to alleviate our generation constraints and decrease our carbon emissions.”