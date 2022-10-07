Hazzard welcomes High Court ruling on loyalist murders and attacks across South Down

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has welcomed a High Court ruling on loyalist murders and attacks across South Down which found the state failed to properly investigate and is in breach of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Speaking from the court in Belfast today, the South Down MP said:

“I welcome today’s ruling by the High Court that found the British state has breached Article 2 & 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights on a number of loyalist murders and other attacks.

“The court highlighted flaws in the original investigation, including the failure of the RUC, and latterly the PSNI to properly investigate and share new evidence.

“This is a watershed decision for families in South Down, and further exposes damning levels of collusion between the state and loyalist paramilitaries.

“All of these murders and attacks must now be properly investigated and those responsible brought before the courts.

“I want to commend all the families impacted by this case and their steadfast campaign to access truth and justice.

“They are entitled to justice and proper investigation. This must now proceed without any delay.”