Executive needed to support businesses struggling with soaring costs - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said an Executive is needed to support businesses struggling with soaring costs.

Speaking after the the annual CBI lunch the party's economy spokesperson said:

"The Chair of CBI Elaine Birchall highlighted today the 'huge opportunity cost' of no Executive for businesses and the economy.

"We are facing the highest inflation in 40 years amidst soaring costs, that is impacting on the cost of doing business with many businesses struggling to survive.

"So I welcome the call from CBI for the Executive to be restored, we need ministers in place to try to navigate through this crisis and to work to support businesses, workers and families.

“Businesses want stability and that was also the message on the protocol from the CBI Chair, there needs to be a negotiated settlement between the British Government and the EU.

“The DUP should listen to that message and work with us to restore the Executive and support businesses through these unprecedented challenges."