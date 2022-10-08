Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Creeslough - Mary Lou McDonald TD

Speaking on the tragic and heartbreaking events in Creeslough, Co Donegal, Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald said:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with families and friends of those who tragically lost their lives, those who were injured, and those still holding vigil waiting on news of their loved ones. We send love and solidarity to the people of Creeslough who this morning woke to incredible sorrow.

“I want to pay tribute to the emergency services who worked through the night and to the community who acted so quickly to help those affected.

“This is a devastating loss for a small community. There is shock right across the island and among Irish people everywhere. We are all holding our loved ones a little closer and a little tighter this morning. We are thinking of those who went to a petrol station on a Friday afternoon but didn’t come home. We are all standing in solidarity with the community in Creeslough in the difficult hours that lie ahead.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha.”