DUP should end cruel and shameful boycott of the Executive - Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has said the DUP should end its boycott of the Executive and work with others to help people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and fix the health service.

The North Belfast MP was speaking after the DUP confirmed today at its party conference that its cruel boycott of the political institutions will continue.

John Finucane said:

“The DUP has again reiterated its intention to continue on with their cruel and shameful boycott of the Executive at a time when workers, families and small businesses are struggling.

“Sitting on your hands during a cost-of-living emergency and when people are suffering on chronic hospital waiting lists is not only heartless, but a dereliction of duty.

“People who are waiting months and years for potentially life-saving treatments and surgery cannot wait a day longer.

“The DUP clearly have trouble respecting democracy, the will of the people, and are refusing to accept the democratic outcome of the Assembly election.

“What people needed to hear from DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson today is that he will form an Executive today, work the rest of us to support people and businesses who are struggling, deliver a three-year budget and invest an extra £1 billion in the health service.

“Sinn Féin is ready to form an Executive today and get stuck in to help people in every community across the north who are crying out for help.”