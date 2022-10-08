O’Neill extends heartfelt sympathy to families of Creeslough tragedy

Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill has extended her condolences to the families of all those who have lost their lives in yesterday’s tragic incident in Creeslough in Co Donegal.

The north’s First Minister Designate said she is shocked and heartbroken at the loss of life and wished all those injured and recovering on hospitals a full recovery.

Speaking after Gardaí confirmed that 10 people have died, including two teenagers and a child of school age, Michelle O’Neill said:

“I am shocked and heartbroken by the sheer scale of the loss of life and injuries following yesterday’s tragic incident in Creeslough in County Donegal.

“My thoughts and prayers are firstly with all those families who have lost a loved one.

“I extend my condolences and my heartfelt sympathy to all those families and friends who have lost a loved one in this awful tragedy.

“For many their grief has been compounded by the long hours of anxious waiting.

“I can only imagine the pain and distress they have been going through.

“I wish all those who have been injured, some seriously, a full recovery.

“I commend the efforts of all those involved in the emergency services north and south, all those local people and others who volunteered to help rescue people who were trapped and to recover the victims.

“I commend also the people of Creeslough and the wider community of Donegal which is already pulling together at this sad time to comfort all those who have lost a loved on or who have suffered as a result of this terrible tragedy.

“Today is a day for grief and mourning, for people to come together in solidarity with those coming to terms with loss and injury.

“The thoughts of people right across this island are with you.”