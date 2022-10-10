‘Executive needed now to support mother and babies’ - Flynn

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn has said an Executive must be formed now to secure funding for a specialised unit for mothers and babies.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“I stood with women and families today in support of their campaign for a specialised unit to support mothers and their babies and help those suffering from severe mental illness during or after pregnancy.

“We need to see the establishment of a properly staffed unit that provides support to people in what can often be a very challenging time.

“Our doctors and nurses need immediate support to deal with the challenges facing health and social care.

“Sinn Féin is ready to form an Executive today to deliver a three-year budget for health and invest an extra £1 billion in health, to tackle waiting lists, to recruit more doctors and nurses, and fund cancer and mental services.”