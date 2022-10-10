Friary comments on John Carson suspension

Sinn Féin councillor Ian Friary has welcomed a decision by the local government commissioner for standards to suspend the DUP’s John Carson for three months for despicable and disrespectful comments he posted on social media.

And Councillor Friary has called on the DUP leadership to take action against Councillor Carson on the comments.

Ian Friary said:

“The decision by the local government commissioner for standards to suspend DUP councillor John Carson for three months shows that this type of language will no longer be tolerated.

“There is absolutely no place for this despicable and disrespectful commentary.

"The DUP leadership should now also demonstrate that councillor Carson's comments are unacceptable.”