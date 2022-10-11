Government has failed people with disabilities and their families - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health, David Cullinane TD, has said that the government has failed people with disabilities.

The Waterford TD was speaking ahead of Sinn Féin’s PMB this evening, which calls on government to provide the necessary funding and resources to disability support services.

Teachta Cullinane said:

“The government is failing to meet the needs of people with disabilities and their families, outlined in the Department of Health’s disability capacity review.

“Budget 2023 has failed to resource and fund disability support services.

“The government has not even published a plan to implement the recommendations of the review.

“The government must publish a costed, multi-annual plan to deal with waiting lists and staffing problems in disability services.

“In our alternative budget, Sinn Féin has outlined a funded strategy to meet the needs of people with disabilities until 2032.

“Sinn Féin would have invested €153 million additional in disability services, compared with the government’s dismal €29 million.

“The government must adopt a rights-based approach to disability services in line with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

“They must also address workforce challenges with a serious workforce planning group led by the Taoiseach, to include health and higher education.

“The government must also ratify the Optional Protocol to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

“People living with disabilities and their families have been failed by this state for far too long.

“The government needs to take onboard and implement our proposals to properly fund and resource the services that people need.”