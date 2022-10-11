Executive needed to support businesses and protect jobs - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has called for the Executive to be restored to help support businesses and protect jobs.

The East Derry MLA said:

"The latest monthly outlook from Ulster Bank paints a bleak picture of the impacts of the soaring costs on doing business.

“Stark figures from NISRA have also outlined a decrease in the monthly number of employees on pay rolls, falling for the first time in over a year.

“Sinn Féin has consistently called on the British government to act to support businesses and they have failed to do anything.

“Instead, the Tory chancellor announced an outrageous mini-Budget that will cost businesses even more through unaffordable borrowing costs.

"We need an Executive formed now to immediately protect jobs and support businesses.

“The DUP’s boycott has blocked any efforts by local ministers to support businesses while they have also undermined the opportunities afforded by the Protocol to create jobs.

"Sinn Féin is ready to form an Executive today to support workers, families and businesses through this crisis.”