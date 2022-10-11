‘Outrageous Tory budget still wreaking economic chaos’ – Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has slammed the Tory government and its outrageous and reckless mini-Budget that continues to wreak economic chaos.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

“The Tories reckless mini budget continues to wreak economic chaos and will hit workers, families and businesses by pushing up mortgages and hiking businesses borrowing costs.

“The incompetent approach of the Tory Chancellor has led to the Bank of England having to again intervene to buy up government bonds to protect pensions.

“There is no greater indication that your plan is a mess when even the IMF, who championed cruel austerity that decimated our public services, are criticising them for making attempts to drive down inflation more difficult.

“It’s time for Liz Truss and the Tory government to scrap this plan, end the shameless policy of lining the pockets of the rich and halt the attack on our public services.

“Instead, they should support workers, families and small businesses who are struggling and introduce a windfall tax to cut the eye-watering profits of the big energy corporations.”