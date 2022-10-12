British Embassy move to Jerusalem would "validate Israeli violation of Palestinian human rights" – John Brady TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence, John Brady TD, has condemned comments from British Prime Minister Liz Truss, that her government is prepared to consider moving its Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The Wicklow TD said:

“Indications that the government of British Prime Minister Liz Truss is prepared to consider the transfer of the British Embassy to Israel to Jerusalem is reckless and deeply concerning.

"East Jerusalem is illegally occupied by Israeli forces. There is a continuing illegal campaign of annexation being undertaken against the Palestinian people.

"The United Nations have described the policies of the Israeli government towards the Palestinian people as being akin to apartheid.

"That this means nothing to the British government is disturbing. The attitude of the British government to international law has previously been made clear through its approach to the Irish Protocol.

"Trump’s actions declaring Jerusalem to be the capital of Israel, and to begin the process of transferring the US Embassy to Jerusalem led to an increase in violence and was damaging to prospects of a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

"I would urge the British Prime Minister to give careful consideration to the British decision.

"A decision by the British government to transfer the British Embassy to Jerusalem, would be illegal, inflammatory, and fly in the face of international convention, and would represent a validation of Israel’s daily violation of the rights of the Palestinian people.”