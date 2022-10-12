Sinn Féin introduce legislation to reform Garda vetting - Pa Daly TD, Réada Cronin TD and Paul Donnelly TD

Speaking after first stage was held for the National Vetting Bureau (Children and Vulnerable Persons) (Amendment) Bill 2022, Sinn Féin spokesperson on Law Reform, Equality and Integration, Pa Daly TD, along with colleagues Réada Cronin TD and Paul Donnelly TD, has outlined his hopes for the bill.

Teachta Daly said:

“The bill reforms a number of measures related to the system of Garda vetting, which was established by the National Vetting Bureau (Children and Vulnerable Persons) Act 2012.

“Most importantly, the bill provides for a ‘Register of Generalised Consents’ which removes the need for multiple vetting applications.

"An individual would then be able to apply for inclusion on this Register. The full process would then not need to be completed for each and every application with a different organisation and I would urge the government to engage with the bill as soon as possible.”

Teachta Cronin said:

“It’s vital that the vetting process be secure, comprehensive, complete and easily accessible.

"This Bill will make the process smoother and more manageable for the person who wants to do their bit and volunteer while at the same time maintaining all-important security for organisations and society.”

Teachta Donnelly said:

“I am delighted that this bill has been brought forward and look forward to this being supported by the government.

“Many sports, community and voluntary groups have called for a more streamlined vetting process that protects children and young people but also reduces the pressures on those child welfare officers in these groups, many of whom are also volunteers."