Brexit and Human Rights report to be debated at PACE - Senator Paul Gavan

A key report, initiated by Sinn Féin Senator Paul Gavan, on the impact of Brexit on human rights in Ireland will be debated and voted on tomorrow at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), which is Europe’s Human Rights body.

Senator Gavan is a member of the Irish Parliamentary delegation to PACE.

Ahead of the debate tomorrow, Senator Gavan said:

"The Political Affairs Committee of PACE appointed a Greek MP George Katrougalos as rapporteur and after many months of work and research, he makes a number of highly significant recommendations with regard to the Protocol, the so called Troubles (Legacy) Bill, and other related issues.

"Despite a late attempt by some British members of PACE to have the debate postponed, it will go ahead tomorrow afternoon.

"Amongst the key recommendations contained within the report is a call for the British Government to ensure that their withdrawal from the European Union does not result in any diminution of rights for people in the North of Ireland.

"Recommendations from the rapporteur also calls for the smooth and efficient implementation of the Protocol, and a call to refrain from 'unilateral actions which undermine international law'.

"The rapporteur also calls on the British Government to propose a way forward to address the legacy of the conflict in the North that is in line with the European Convention of Human Rights standards on effective investigations and the Good Friday Agreement. In other words, a firm rejection of the British Government's so called Legacy Bill which would provide a blanket amnesty.

"The report also notes with regret that more than 15 years on from the St Andrews Agreement, no legislation on the Irish language has been passed. Finally the report calls on all political parties in the North 'to return to power sharing immediately'.

"The report will be debated and voted on tomorrow afternoon. I will speak on behalf of the United European Left Group and will make a clear call on all Assembly members to back this timely and powerful report."