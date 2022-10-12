Support for households relying on oil totally inadequate - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has criticised the British Government for its totally inadequate support to households relying on home heating oil.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

"When the British government announced its energy support package last month it was clear that the £100 payment to households relying on home heating oil was an afterthought.

"Over two thirds of households in the north use oil to heat their homes, the £100 payment was derisory and showed the complete lack of understanding or interest from the British government in what was needed to support workers and families here.

"While they were able to remove the cap on bankers’ bonuses at the stroke of a pen, they have been unable to find a way to make that payment to people and it is now reported this will instead be paid through electricity providers.

"This is an unsatisfactory outcome for this totally inadequate support, it risks incentivising people to heat their homes with electric heaters which will be much more expensive than oil heating.

"The DUP boycott of the Executive means work-arounds have to be found to try to deliver support to people. It is past time the DUP joined with the rest of the parties in an Executive so we can work together to support workers, families and businesses through the cost of living crisis."