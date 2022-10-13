Archibald welcomes Queen's University cost of living support for students and staff

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed the announcement by Queen's University that it will provide £8 million of cost of living support for students and staff.

The East Derry MLA said:

"The cost of living support announced by Queen’s will be much welcomed by both staff and students who will undoubtedly be struggling with increased costs, particularly energy bills.

"I also commend the decision to waive library fines and graduation fees which again will also help keep money in students' pockets.

"It is commendable that the university has stepped up to support people through the cost of living crisis.

"However as the pressures on workers, families and businesses continue to rise, it is clear we need an Executive and all parties working together to help tackle the cost of living, to agree a budget and invest much-needed funding in our health service."