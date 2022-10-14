‘British government must work with EU in good faith’ - Kearney

Sinn Féin National Chairperson Declan Kearney has welcomed the commitment of the European Parliament's Committee on International Trade to resolve the issues surrounding the protocol.

Speaking following a meeting with German MEP Bernard Lange and the influential Committee on International Trade, the South Antrim MLA said:

“Today's meeting is a clear signal from our European partners of their determination to resolve the issues around the protocol.

“This determination from the European Parliament must be matched with a similar resolve from the British government to reach agreement on any outstanding issues.

“It is crucial now that the British government engages in good faith, constructive negotiations with the European Union and that they abandon the reckless approach of the past.

“In our discussions this morning, I told the committee that the protocol protects people and businesses here across the north from the damage caused by Brexit and that the protocol continues to help in the creation of jobs and attracting investment.

“In the current economic climate and with the worrying forecasts about what may be coming down the line, the Protocol must be built upon and protected rather than undermined. I emphasised that there is no credible alternative to the Protocol and that it must be allowed to work properly.

“At a time when we are enduring an unprecedented cost of living crisis, our businesses, farmers and families cannot afford to lose access to both the British and European markets with access to more than 500 million people.”