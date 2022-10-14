Seanadóir Niall Ó Donnghaile commends 'valuable dialogue' with unionist community at Seanad hearing

Sinn Féin's leader in the Seanad, Seanadóir Niall Ó Donnghaile, has commended participants at today's Seanad Public Consultation Committee on the Constitutional Future of the Island of Ireland session for their respectful and diverse discussions.

The committee heard from members of the unionist community and those who do not identify as either unionist or nationalist in the north, about their views on the future of Ireland.

Speaking today, Seanadóir Ó Donnghaile said:

“Today's Seanad hearing was a very useful opportunity to hear a range of diverse views on the future of this island. I want to thank all those who took the time to join the discussion and share their views.

“It is clear that there is appetite for respectful and inclusive dialogue on this issue, including among the unionist community, non-nationalists and those who identify as 'other'. As someone who advocates for Irish Unity, I welcome the opportunity to engage with and hear from these perspectives.

“Today we heard a range of views which all shared one thing in common- a desire to ensure that everyone on this island can thrive and reach their full potential in a fair and just society.

“This was another highly valuable session of the Committee which demonstrates the strength of the Seanad's processes in facilitating these talks. Today's discussions should be built on in the time ahead and I look forward to these respectful conversations continuing.”