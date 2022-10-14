Hospital waiting lists over 900,000 in September 2022, despite Minister’s plan – David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health, David Cullinane TD, has criticised the Minister for Health’s one-year waiting list plan, which has failed to halt the rise in waiting lists.

Waiting lists are up by almost 30,000 so far this year.

The Waterford TD was reacting to the publication of the latest waiting list figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund today, which showed that overall waiting lists stood at 907,754 at the end of September this year.

Teachta Cullinane said:

“Waiting lists stand at 907,754 at the end of September, up by almost 30,000 already this year.

“The Minister’s one-year, short-term waiting list plan has not even stabilised lists, with the total rising most months of the year.

“The Minister for Health has still not published a multi-annual waiting list strategy, and has no plan except outsourcing for reducing waiting lists.

“We need more capacity in our hospitals, and the Government needs to take a serious, hands-on approach to both reform and workforce planning.

“Without addressing capacity deficits, including beds, diagnostics, and surgical theatre capacity; retention issues; and training deficits, we will not be able to permanently reduce waiting lists or address the crisis in our emergency departments.”