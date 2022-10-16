‘Need for greater awareness of challenges facing women during menopause’ - Flynn

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn has said there must be greater awareness of the challenges facing women experiencing menopause, particularly in the workplace to ensure they are supported.

Speaking after attending a Menopause Conference today, the West Belfast MLA said:

“The stigma and lack of awareness of the challenges faced by women going through menopause needs to end.

“This affects all women at some point in their lives and they should be getting the support they are entitled to.

“Women during menopause can find themselves physically, psychologically and emotionally drained, making it harder for them to meet the demands of the workplace.

“Sinn Féin has outlined our vision of what is needed to ensure women receive the healthcare they need and support in work during menopause.

“All parties agreed to make health a priority and I would urge the DUP to end its boycott now and get back to work with the rest of us so we can support these women.

“Sinn Féin is ready to form an Executive today to invest an extra £1 billion in the health service over a three-year budget.”