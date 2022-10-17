‘Tory chaos continuing to punish workers and families’ - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the Tories' economic chaos is continuing to punish workers and families.

Following the statement by the latest Tory chancellor today, the party's economy spokesperson said:

“The new British Chancellor has today reversed many of the announcements made by his predecessor just over three weeks ago.

“The economic chaos unleashed by the scandalous 'mini-budget' will continue to punish ordinary workers and families and businesses through mortgage hikes and increased borrowing costs and the removal of the cap on bankers bonuses will continue.



“The Executive's budget and public services must not be a casualty of the incompetence of the Tory government; after a decade of savage Tory cuts and austerity.

“The British government need to support workers, families and businesses who are struggling to pay their bills and they need to increase funding for our public services.

“They also need to tax the rich and introduce a further windfall tax to cut the eye-watering profits of the big energy corporations.”