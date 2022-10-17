Space for all voices in New Ireland discussion - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew has urged people from all backgrounds to get involved in the discussion on a New Ireland.

Speaking at the Time For Irish Unity event in Westminster, Michelle Gildernew said:

“We need to make space for all voices in the discussion on a New Ireland, a discussion which is already underway throughout society.

“Everybody - whatever their political allegiance - has a voice and a stake in this shared journey we are on.

“And I am confident there’s one thing that we can agree on and that is the north is our shared home.

“So why wouldn’t we all want to make it a better home for everyone. Because let’s be honest - the current state of things is not working for anyone.

“We have to be confident that we have it within our capability to build a new, sustainable all-island economy. An economy that exploits the massive renewable green energy resources that our small island has yet to utilise.

“We have the potential to build an inclusive society.

“Now is the time to be shaping the future of our island, one in which all of our citizens – be they Irish, British, northern Irish, or none of the above - can live together in peace and in prosperity.

“The Irish government must establish a Citizens’ Assembly and let the people have their say.”