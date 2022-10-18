TDs must back Sinn Féin motion to introduce urgent ban on energy disconnections – Darren O’Rourke TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Energy, Darren O’Rourke TD, has urged TDs to back his party’s motion in the Dáil this evening to ensure households are protected from electricity and gas disconnections this winter.

The motion would introduce a ban on energy disconnections now and provide crucial protections for people who use pay as you go meters.

Speaking this morning, Teachta O’Rourke said:

“Households are facing massive electricity bills this winter and people are worried sick about whether they will be able to afford them. People need help and they need it now.

“The government’s plan to introduce a ban on disconnections from December until February falls far short of what is needed. People can't wait until December. They need to be protected from disconnection now.

“This evening, Sinn Féin will bring forward a motion in the Dáil to introduce a ban on energy disconnection now.

“Our motion would also give certainty to the many people who use pre-pay electricity meters. Once their €20 emergency credit runs out, pre-pay customers are disconnected by default. Yet, the government still has no real plan to protect these households. Our motion would ensure pre-pay meter customers get the same protection from electricity and gas disconnections. This is about fairness and giving certainty to people.

“This is an unprecedented crisis. The government needs to ensure that all households are protected from disconnection.

“The government must ensure there is a ban on disconnections for all customers now and until the end of March.

“Sinn Féin will stand up for ordinary workers and families to ensure that they are protected from the cost of living crisis. TDs must do the right thing this evening and back Sinn Féin’s plan.”

The PMB will be debated in the Dáil this evening from 7pm