‘Education minister needs to resolve sub teacher pay issue’ - Sheehan

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has urged the Education Minister to get back to work and pay substitute teachers.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“It is totally unacceptable that in the middle of October, substitute teachers still are not receiving the wages they are entitled to.

“People are already struggling with rising bills, the last thing they need is any delay in their wages.

“Sinn Féin raised the need to deal issues with the new substitute booking system weeks ago and the education minister has failed to intervene to resolve it.

“It's time she and her DUP colleagues got back to work to deal with these issues and started working with the rest of us to get money into peoples pockets now.”