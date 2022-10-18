'Businesses need support, not empty DUP promises' - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said rather than making empty promises to businesses, the DUP should get back to work to help keep their shutters up.

Speaking after the DUP met with business groups, the East Derry MLA said:

“Businesses are struggling to pay their bills and keep the shutters up. They need support now, not empty promises from the party that is blocking them getting support.

“Sinn Féin is ready to form an Executive today, to work with others, and support workers, families and businesses during this cost-of-living crisis.

“If they are serious about supporting businesses, the DUP will get back to work now to protect jobs and help our traders to keep the lights on.”