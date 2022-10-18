Dolan raises concerns over surgical services at South West Acute

Sinn Féin MLA Jemma Dolan has said she is concerned for surgical services in the South West Acute Hospital at Enniskillen and that an Executive is needed now to invest an extra £1 billion in the health service.

Speaking after a meeting with the Western Health and Social Care Trust, Jemma Dolan said:

“A cross-party group met with the Western Trust to raise concerns over the lack of staff at South West Acute Hospital and the impact it is having on delivering surgical services.

“It’s clear that the Western Trust and the Department of Health need a three-year budget that will allow them to plan and transform services at hospitals like South West Acute who need more staff.

“Sinn Féin is ready to form an Executive today and to invest an extra £1 billion in the health service to hire more doctors and nurses and cut chronic waiting lists.

“I would appeal to local DUP representatives; if you are serious about making health a priority, tell your party to get back to work and form a government that can support health services in Enniskillen.

“Notwithstanding the challenges that exist, the Western Trust and the Department of Health need to focus their energies in the immediate term to recruiting the necessary surgeons to ensure the health needs of the community of Fermanagh continue to be met.

“Sinn Féin has requested an urgent meeting with the health minister in a bid to urgently address staffing issues at the South West Acute Hospital.”