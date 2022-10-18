Government abandoning households to energy disconnections – Darren O’Rourke TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Energy, Darren O’Rourke TD, has said that the government has abandoned families to energy disconnections this winter. Government TDs failed to back Sinn Féin’s motion in the Dáil this evening that would have protected households from disconnections immediately.

Speaking this evening, Teachta O’Rourke said:

“This evening the government failed to back Sinn Féin’s motion which would have introduced an immediate ban on energy disconnections for households this winter. The proposal would have given much-needed certainty to people who are worried sick about whether they can keep the lights on as energy prices soar.

“The motion would have also ensured that people on pre-pay metres would be protected from disconnections. This would have been a life-line for people who desperately need certainty and support as they face into the dark and cold months.

“Tonight the government ignored Sinn Féin’s proposals and instead abandoned families. They have failed to support households. The government should act urgently to introduce these measures without delay. We are in an unprecedented crisis and the government must act."