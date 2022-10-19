‘Economy minister must clarify £400 energy payment date’ - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has called on the DUP economy minister to clarify when the £400 energy support payments will be made to households here.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

"The DUP has claimed on numerous occasions that the £400 energy support payment will be made to households here in November and even advertised details of the scheme on social media.

"However, it is clear from the DUP economy minister’s response when questioned about this by MLAs, that there is still a glaring lack of information on when people will be paid.

"The DUP economy minister needs to clarify when and how the payments will be made to give certainty to workers and families who are struggling with their bills.

"Households in Britain have already started receiving this support, and it’s totally unacceptable that because of the DUP’s refusal to form an Executive, people here are having to wait longer for support.

"The DUP needs to end its boycott of government and work with other parties who want to support workers, families and businesses through this cost-of-living crisis."