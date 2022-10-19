O’Neill holds virtual meeting with First Minister of Wales

First Minister designate, Michelle O’Neill MLA held a virtual meeting with First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford MS today to discuss their shared priorities in protecting people, businesses and public services.

Speaking afterwards, Michelle O’Neill said:

“I welcome the opportunity to engage with the First Minister of Wales, and to discuss our shared priorities in protecting people, businesses and public services. Each of the devolved administrations face challenges as a result of this chaotic Conservative Government in London who are doing huge damage daily, which is impacting us all.

“I briefed First Minister Drakeford on the present realities where six months after the historic election, power-sharing has not been restored because the DUP refuse to respect the outcome.

"We also discussed the fact that caretaker Ministers will vacate Departments in only ten days time with nobody at the helm, and I made it clear that I am ready to form and lead an Executive today to support workers, families and businesses through the cost-of-living crisis.”