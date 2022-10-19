RTÉ must do right by staff who were subject to bogus self-employment – Imelda Munster

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Media, Imelda Munster TD, has called on RTÉ to ensure the concerns of workers who were subject to bogus self-employment work practices in the past are addressed.

Teachta Munster also called for additional time to be given to unions and RTÉ to negotiate the terms of any deal to compensate those affected.

The Louth TD wrote to Director General of RTÉ, Dee Forbes on this matter, asking her to intervene to ensure that the concerns of workers are addressed.

Teachta Munster said:

“I’ve been contacted by workers from RTÉ who were subject to bogus self-employment work practices at RTÉ for years.

“These issues were examined by the Public Accounts Committee, a Committee I sit on. The matter was also examined by consultants Eversheds Sutherland and is currently under investigation by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

“These investigations determined that many workers were incorrectly placed on self-employment contracts for many years, and decades in some cases, which has caused them to miss out on many employment benefits such as holiday pay, sick pay and pension benefits.

“Workers have been in touch saying that RTÉ have made an offer, but that it falls very short of what is needed to adequately compensate those affected, particularly those worst affected.

“They are particularly worried that pension benefits have not been addressed. Some workers who have worked for RTÉ for years or decades are now left without a staff pension.

“The deadline for a decision on this deal is this Friday the 21st October which workers say is an unreasonable amount of time to make an informed decision on such an important matter.

“I wrote to Ms Forbes today asking her to address the issues raised by staff, and to facilitate further negotiations between RTÉ and union representatives to work out a proposal that will provide adequate compensation for all staff affected.

“RTÉ were in the wrong here, and it’s up to them to ensure that they now do right by their staff, and finally treat them fairly.”