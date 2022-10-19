Threats to James Nesbitt an attack on freedom of expression - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has condemned threats to actor James Nesbitt in Portrush.

The East Derry MLA said:

“The appearance of threatening and sectarian graffiti directed at James Nesbitt in Portrush is disgusting.

“These threats are an attack on the right to freedom of expression. They come only weeks after James Nesbitt addressed thousands of people in Dublin from right across the political spectrum to discuss the future of the island of Ireland.

“This is clearly a sinister effort to silence debate and intimidate people from joining the discussion.

“There is no place in society for the threats and hatred directed at James Nesbitt.

“Political leaders should stand shoulder to shoulder in opposition to these threats.

“Those responsible for this hate crime should be held to account.

“Anyone with information on those responsible should bring it forward to the PSNI.”