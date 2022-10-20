Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD comments on the resignation of the British Prime Minister Liz Truss

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has said it is ordinary workers and families who are being punished by the continuing chaos and incompetence at the heart of a chaotic Tory government in London.

Speaking following the resignation of Liz Truss as British Prime Minister, she said:

“Forty-five days of chaos and dysfunction at the heart of the Tory Party has ended with the resignation of Liz Truss.

"Forty-five days that worsened an economic crisis and fuelled political instability in the north, while punishing ordinary workers and families who are struggling to heat their homes and put food on the table.

“Forty-five days which laid bare the damage that Brexit has caused Britain politically on the international stage and which has deepened the conversation on constitutional change.

“This is a rudderless Tory government which has no mandate in Ireland.

“Liz Truss' legacy will be soaring mortgage payments, wrecking the economy, lifting the cap on bankers’ bonuses and working in the interests of the super-rich.

“Only a locally elected Executive and Ministers working together will properly serve the interests of people here.

“The clock is ticking with eight days left to restore the Assembly and form a government.

“Sinn Féin is ready to form an Executive today that will put money in people’s pockets to deal with the cost-of-living crisis and start to fix the health service.

“The new British Prime Minister needs to ensure that the Protocol continues to create jobs and investment by protecting our businesses from the damage of Brexit.

“The DUP must now end its boycott of government and work with the rest of us to protect ordinary people from the damage caused by this inept and incompetent British government.”