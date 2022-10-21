Carlin welcome progress on extending Glider route into South Belfast

Sinn Féin Councillor Ryan Carlin has welcomed progress on extending the Glider route into South Belfast following an announcement by Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd.

Councillor Ryan Carlin said:

“I am delighted that progress is being made on plans to extend the Glider route into South Belfast, along the Ormeau Road and Saintfield and onwards to Carryduff.

“Extending the Glider into South Belfast will give a significant boost to the area and give people a better connection to the city centre.

“This has received huge support in the recent public consultation, and I look forward to seeing even more progress on this major project.

“It’s crucial that residents and local businesses continue to be fully consulted and involved every step of the way throughout this process.”