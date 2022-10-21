O’Neill extends condolences at death of May Blood

Sinn Féin First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill has expressed condolences following the death of May Blood.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“I am deeply saddened to learn that May Blood passed away today, and my immediate thoughts are with her wider family circle at this time.

“May was a fearless and committed community and trade union activist, who always stood up for workers and families.

“She never gave up on campaigning for equality and to secure fair pay and conditions for people in the workplace.

“She was also a seasoned campaigner who worked hard over decades to bring communities together while championing integrated education, early years provision and supporting local business on the Greater Shankill.

“We must all remember and acknowledge May’s important and valuable contribution to building lasting peace on our island through her work in the Women’s Coalition and in the talks leading up to the Good Friday Agreement.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”