Shambolic Tory budget leaving mortgage payments ‘unaffordable’ - Murphy

Sinn Féin MLA Áine Murphy has challenged the British Chancellor on his government’s shambolic mini-Budget that hiked mortgage payments for ordinary people.

Speaking after writing to Jeremy Hunt, the Fermanagh/South Tyrone MLA said:

“I have written to the British Chancellor on the untenable situation facing thousands of workers and families as a direct consequence of the economic chaos unleashed by the Tory government.

“The disastrous actions of the Tories have had many ramifications, including soaring interest rates which has left many households facing serious financial difficulty this winter.

“Through no fault of their own, these families face the prospect of unaffordable mortgage payments while future generations face being frozen out of any prospect of owning their own home as a result.

“Given the fact that the spike in interest rates was caused directly by the British Government’s shambolic mini-budget and the economic turmoil which it provoked, I have urged Jeremy Hunt to act ensure hard-working and hard-pressed families don't continue to suffer as a result.

“What is required now is support for workers and families and for small businesses struggling with rising costs, an increase in funding for public services, support for public sector workers and a Windfall Tax on eye-watering profits of big energy company profits so that support can be directed into the pockets of ordinary people.”