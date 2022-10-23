British government must end reckless threats - Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has said the British government must end the reckless threats, stop fuelling instability and work with the EU to find solutions.

Responding to comments by British government Minister Steve Baker on the media this morning, the North Belfast MP said:

“Comments by Steve Baker this morning are a reiteration of the reckless Tory threats that have fuelled instability and caused damage on the international stage.

“Whoever leads the incoming British government must make the restoration of the Assembly and Executive an immediate priority and end the cycle of pandering to the DUP.

“People are struggling with huge energy bills and patients are suffering on chronic hospital waiting lists. They need an Executive formed now to help them.

“The outcome of May’s Assembly election must be respected. People voted for real change and an Executive that will work together in their best interests, not a government on the DUP’s terms only.

“Sinn Féin is ready to form an Executive today that will put money in people’s pockets to deal with the cost-of-living crisis and start to fix the health service.

“The new British government must ensure that the Protocol continues to create jobs and investment by protecting our businesses from the damage of Brexit.

“And they must end the reckless threats and continue to work constructively with the EU to find solutions for our businesses who need certainty not instability.“