Sinn Féin announce motion to deliver affordable, reliable and safe public transport across Ireland - Darren O’Rourke TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Transport, Darren O’Rourke TD, has announced that the party will bring forward a motion in the Dáil this week to deliver affordable, reliable and safe public transport.

Speaking today, Teachta O’Rourke said:

“Sinn Féin has a detailed, fully costed plan to deliver affordable, reliable and safe public transport across the country. Too many communities are let down by transport networks that are patchy, subject to severe delays or simply feel unsafe to travel on. It isn’t good enough.

“We need to see a public transport system delivered that meets communities’ needs. This must include affordable fares, reliable services and a transport police unit to ensure that all passengers can feel safe on their journeys.

“It’s clear that the public transport system is failing far too many communities due to years of under-investment from government after government. It’s time for leadership and for a detailed plan to ensure that the public transport system finally meets the needs of passengers across the state.

“This is an opportunity to ensure a just transition towards environmental sustainability, by encouraging more people to use public transport. It can also boost the economy across the island, by connecting our villages, towns and cities.

“Our motion calls on the government to commit to the urgent roll out of the Connecting Ireland rural bus plan. It also sets out how to deliver better regulation of public transport providers to ensure services are punctual and reliable. It would extend Short Hop zones to cut costs for passengers to affordable levels. It would allocate funding to kick start the delivery of the Western Railway Corridor project and the delivery of the Navan Rail line.

“It also backs the creation of a public transport police unit to ensure that all passengers can feel safe throughout their journey.

“Our plan would make a huge difference in connecting communities across Ireland and ensuring that passengers are treated fairly.

“I am calling on all TDs to back our plan when it is debated in the Dáil this week. Our plan would deliver affordable, reliable and safe public transport by investing in communities and ensuring their needs are met.

“All TDs must back our plan and ensure that this investment can begin as soon as possible.”



Note to editors: The motion is available to view here