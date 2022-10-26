Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald welcomes Taoiseach’s ‘no return to direct rule’ commitment

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald has welcomed the commitment of An Taoiseach Micheál Martin that there can be no return to direct rule from London should the formation of an executive in Belfast continue to be blocked.

Teachta McDonald said that the Taoiseach should make this clear to new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak when he speaks to him this evening.

Speaking following Leaders Questions today, Teachta McDonald said:

“The Taoiseach was clear that the Irish government will not accept a return to direct rule from London should political unionism continue to prevent the formation of an executive in Belfast.

“Both governments must prepare for an arrangement of joint authority should the denial of democracy go on. This is a position that the Taoiseach must articulate strongly to Mr Sunak when they speak this evening.

“Our priority remains the restoration of the political institutions and the formation of an executive. Sinn Féin stands ready to form a government and to make politics work for everyone. The Assembly will sit tomorrow with that goal in mind.

“Our message to the DUP is clear. Join with us in an Executive to tackle the cost of living, to fix the health service, and to make people’s lives better.”