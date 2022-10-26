Defective Concrete Products Levy will push up housing costs for workers & families – Pearse Doherty TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance Pearse Doherty TD has called on the Government to scrap its flawed and counterproductive levy on concrete products.

The Donegal TD said the Government’s levy would increase house prices and building costs in the grip of a housing crisis and as Mica-affected homeowners struggle with the costs of remediating their homes.

Speaking this afternoon, Teachta Doherty said:

“The Government plans to push ahead with their flawed and counterproductive levy on concrete products, even despite all the warnings that this levy will result in higher housing and building costs for workers and families.

“At the Finance Committee today, the Society of Chartered Surveyors made clear that this levy will directly increase building costs, challenge the viability of housing projects and increase the cost of a semi-detached house by €1,200.

“This comes in the midst of a housing crisis and construction cost inflation, with the Government’s housing plan failing to deliver a sufficient supply of affordable housing.

“As a result of rising construction costs, with the price of concrete increasing by 37 percent alone, housing projects are already being paused and even cancelled.

“It is clear that the Government’s levy on concrete products was ill-conceived and badly designed, with its cost set to be shouldered by already struggling homebuyers.

“The Finance Committee also heard from Lisa Home of the Mica Action Group, who passionately described the distress and hardship that homeowners impacted by the Mica scandal continue to endure, and the financial shortfall they face as a result of the Government’s flawed redress scheme.

“She described the cruel irony that the victims of this scandal, who are already under financial duress and the loss of their homes, will be hit with additional costs as a result of this levy.

“The Government must scrap this flawed levy and go back to the drawing board.”