Everyone should be free to take part in discussion on the future - Archibald

Sinn Féin Caoimhe Archibald has said everyone should be free to take part in an informed debate on the constitutional future.

The East Derry MLA said:

“As night follows day, the publication of a report on Irish Unity by Professor Colin Harvey and Mark Bassett has been followed by criticism from unionist politicians about the use of Professor Harvey's university logo.

“How these unionist politicians still refuse to understand the concept of academic freedom is beyond me, university Vice-Chancellors do not and should not tell academics what to study, teach or research.

“The attempts by unionist politicians to stifle academic debate need to stop.

"Everyone is free to discuss, argue and participate in an informed debate on our constitutional future, the work of Professor Harvey and others is a vital part of that informed debate.

"I hope our universities will robustly defend their academics and their right to freedom of expression in the face of these attacks on academic freedom.”