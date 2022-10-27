Six month exclusion for Mother & Baby homes payment scheme must go – Kathleen Funchion TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Children, Kathleen Funchion TD, has called for the six month residency requirement in the Mother and Baby Institutions Payment Scheme 2022 to be scrapped.

Speaking in the Dáil this afternoon, Teachta Funchion said:

“I have been calling for this arbitrary and ludicrous six month residency requirement to be removed at all stages of this Mother and Baby Institutions Bill.

“Today, all opposition TDs called for those resident less than 180 days to be included in the Government's plans for redress. I have a sinking feeling our pleas will be ignored.

“I cannot for the life of me see how any Government TDs, who I know have been in contact with survivors, can stand over this.

“There is no price that could make up for the untold harm experienced by survivors and we know that, but you shouldn’t start from a place of exclusion.

“This scheme should be changed to reflect survivors wishes as set out in the Oak report.

“I am appealing to Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green Party TDs to use any influence they may have to amend this deeply flawed legislation and include all 58,000 survivors."