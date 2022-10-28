‘Bizarre u-turn by British Secretary of State fuels uncertainty’ – O’Neill

Sinn Féin Leas-Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill said that today’s bizarre U-turn by the British Secretary of State adds to the uncertainty and instability which has left society in a political limbo.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“Today’s indecision by the British Secretary of State is a bizarre U-turn.

“We are now in a political limbo as a result of this announcement.

“This further adds to the uncertainty and instability in our politics. We are now with no Executive in place, no Assembly in place, and not even caretaker ministers at the helm in the face of an unprecedented cost-of-living crisis.

“We now have no way to help families and workers, no way to protect our health service and our health workers.

“Responsibility for this lies entirely with the DUP who have refused to take part in an Executive because they didn’t like the result of the last election.

"This is a completely unacceptable situation. It cannot continue, that will be my message to the British and Irish governments and to the US administration.”